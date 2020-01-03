Four soldiers including a lieutenant injured in mine blast in Kashmir

Four soldiers including a lieutenant were injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The mine blast took place in Rajouri district on Friday.

The blast took place during a patrolling by the security forces along the LoC in Kalal in Naushera sector. Meanwhile the Pakistan Army has again violated ceasefire in LoC.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district today at about 1215 hours. Indian Army retaliated.

Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district today at about 1215 hours. Indian Army retaliated. — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020