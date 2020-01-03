Illegal Bangladeshis are returning from India: Confirms Bangladesh Border Guard

Maj Gen Md Shafeenul Islam, the Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has confirmed that illegal Bangladeshis living in India are returning to their homeland over the fear of National Register of Citizens (NRC). In the last 2 months around 445 Bangladeshis crossed the border.

“About 1,000 people were arrested in 2019 for illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh, with 445 of them returning home in November and December,” Shafeenul Islam said.

BGB confirmed that all the intruders are Bangladeshis by verifying their identities through local representatives. , 253 cases were lodged against them for illegal trespass, while initial investigations found that at least three of them were human traffickers.