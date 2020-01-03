ISL: Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa

In football, Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru by 2-1. For Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri scored the to goal

Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal for the Bengaluru FC in the 59th minute by a header and the second goal in the 84th minute. Hugo Boumous scored the lone goal for FC Goa in the 61st minutes.

90+4' – CHANCE – @FCGoaOfficial Once again Edu Bedia stings @GurpreetGK's hands with a shot from distance. Once again the @bengalurufc is equal to it! BFC 2-1 FCG#BFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 3, 2020

FC Goa is in the top of the table with 21 points from 11 matches. They had won 6 matches and had lost 3 and held draw in 2. While the defending champions Bengaluru FC has 19 points from 11 matches. They had won 5 matches, lost 4 and held draw 2.