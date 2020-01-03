Indian Super LeagueDH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

ISL: Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa

Jan 3, 2020, 09:41 pm IST
Less than a minute

In football, Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru by 2-1. For Bengaluru FC Sunil Chhetri scored the to goal

Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal for the Bengaluru FC in the 59th minute by a header and the second goal in the 84th minute. Hugo Boumous scored the lone goal for FC Goa in the 61st minutes.

FC Goa is in the top of the table with 21 points from 11 matches. They had won 6 matches and had lost 3 and held draw in 2. While the defending champions Bengaluru FC has 19 points from 11 matches. They had won 5 matches, lost 4 and held draw 2.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close