Rockets fall on Airport ; 1killed,several injured

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the Iraqi military-run Security Media Cell said early on Friday.Shi’ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) said in a post on Facebook that its director of public relations was killed in what it described as “cowardly US bombing.”

The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, Security Media Cell said in a statement.At least one person was killed and nine wounded, police and medical sources said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.