Sheikh Mohamed announces huge fund to support Pakistan

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, discussed friendly Emirati-Pakistani relations and ways to develop them in various fields for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

This came about after the Pakistan Prime Minister received His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting dealt with the overall situation in the Middle East, the Arabian Gulf, the Indian subcontinent and the Islamic world, with the leaders exchanging views on regional and international issues of common concern.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed directed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, Khalifa Fund, to allocate $200 million to support small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, in Pakistan.

This initiative aims to encourage innovation in projects and support entrepreneurship, to assist the Pakistani government’s efforts to create a stable and balanced national economy that will help achieve the country’s sustainable development.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Khan and the Pakistani people on the New Year, and wished that 2020 would be a year of peace and development for Pakistan and the world.