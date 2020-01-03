Watch the video of sea lions ‘chilling’ on a boat: Video

A video of two sea lions enjoying on a boat has gone viral on the social media. The video clip, since being posted, has collected a ton of hilarious reactions after people were left amused by the animals.

The video was posted by ex-professional soccer player Joshua Phillips who spotted the scene off the coast of Olympia, Washington. The short clip shows the sea lions lying comfortably on the boat which seems to sink a little with their weight.

The video was shared on social media on December 18. The video has still now gathered over 78,000 views.