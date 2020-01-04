1.5 Tons of drugs, 1.2 million narcotic pills seized by police

Abu Dhabi police has seized around 1.5 tons of drugs and 1.2 tons of narcotic pills from illegal drug smugglers in 2019. These drugs were seized in various operations.

Abu Dhabi police also informed that the activities of organized criminal gangs who deals with narcotic drugs were foiled by the cooperation from the local, regional and international police force.

The police also urged residents to cooperate with the force and to report any information about the activity to the number 800 26 26.