Apple CEO Tim Cook’s earnings slips, Apple sales drops in 2019

The technology giant Apple was also affected by the weakened financial growth recorded globally in 2019. Apple in its performance documents released Friday registered a downfall of 68 percent in its profit in the fiscal year.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO was paid $11.6 million in 2019 compared to $15.7 million in 2018. Tim Cook has a base salary of $3 million in addition to bonuses and various compensations to level his long term contract. The drastic drop is linked to the poor performance of Apple which slashed his incentive bonus.

Cook’s 2019 pay was also reported to include another $885,000 worth of benefits, most of which were for security and use of a private jet. The Apple board requires Tim Cook to use a private jet for his commuting, both personal and business.