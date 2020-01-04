DH Latest NewsNEWSmembers and peopleIndiaPolitics

BJP MP Aravind threatens Owaisi,”Will hang you heads down from a crane and shave-off your beard”

Jan 4, 2020, 08:14 pm IST
BJP MP from Nizamabad in Telangana, Dharmapuri Arvind blatantly threatened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday. News agency ANI reported Dharmapuri Aravind in a controversial statement threatened Asaduddin Owaisi that he will hang him by the leg from a crane and shave-off his beard. He also added that he would stick that beard to CM of Telangana Chandrasekhar Rao to get him a promotion.

BJP MP’s threatening comments followed a rift between BJP and AIMIM on CAA, NRC, and NPR. These comments are yet to launch new volleys of heated arguments.

 

 

 

 

