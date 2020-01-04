“Cannot Let America Cross Limits”: CPI(M) Against U.S

US Pentagon confirmed on Friday General Soleimani, the head of Iran’s paramilitary forces the IRGC (Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps)-Quds Force, was eliminated in a US airstrike at Baghdad international airport. While the world has had mixed reactions to the killing, CPI(M) in India has condemned the move and warned the U.S on interfering into international affairs.

“By killing the military head of an independent nation, Trump’s administration has clearly encroached upon international law. The consequence of this action in Western Asia and the Gulf region will be huge. America will be responsible for any attack or conflicts following this,” said CPI(M.

The statement also added that the Indian government should be ready to criticise the U.S on this and that it is currently becoming an ally of America.