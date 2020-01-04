Changing your address in Aadhaar card and steps to follow for checking the status

With a new system update the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has avoided the long boring waiting in queue for updating address in the Aadhar card. With the new facility, anyone with a registered mobile number with the UIDAI can update Aadhar online. Below is the step-by-step method to change address.

1) Visit UIDAI website.

2) If you have the valid documents, then you can update the address by clicking on the ‘Proceed to update Address’ tab.

3) Enter the details, upload a valid supporting document and Submit.

4) In case, you do not have address proof. You can still update your address online with the option of an address validation letter.

5) Request for Address Validation Letter is a four-step process

-Resident initiates request

-Address verifier consents

-Resident submits request

-Use secret code to complete

Updating addresses can also be done by personally visiting the nearest Aadhar center. The status of your online address update can be checked with Update Request Number (URN) or with Service Request Number (SRN).To check your Aadhaar status, by visiting the office, you will need your Enrolment ID(EID). The enrolment slip consists of a 14-digit number and 14-digit date and time. These 28 digits are together called EID. Original of all documents should be carried which will be returned after scanning by the officials.

How to check the status :

1)Visit UIDAI website

2)Enter Enrolment ID (EID) and time of enrolment

3)Enter Captcha Verification

4)Click on the ‘Check Status’ button.