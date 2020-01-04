Dileep to join hands with Khalid Rahman

As per reports from the industry Malayalam actor Dileep will join hands with Khalid Rahman. Although the news is yet not confirmed there is a buzz about the project. It is said that Gokulam Gopalan will bankroll the project.

Khalid Rahman is considered to be the most promising filmmaker in the Malayalam film industry. He debuted to Malayalam film industry by directing the film ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’ in 2016. His second film ‘Unda’ starring Mammootty has been won critical acclaim.

Earlier Khalid Rahman has announced another film with Shane Nigam. The film will be produced by Ashiq Usman. A casting call notice was been announced by the makers of this film.