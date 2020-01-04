Flood: Death Toll rises to 53, 1,75,000 displaced

The death toll in the massive flood that hit Indonesia reached 53. As per authorities over 1,75,000 people were displaced in the flood.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighbourhoods in greater Jakarta starting Wednesday and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts.

As per Climatological and Geophysics Agency this rain which caused flood was on of the most extreme rainfall after 1866.

Floodwaters reached as high as 2.5 metres (more than 8 feet) in places. This flood was the worst flooding since 2013.

Jakarta is home to 10 million people, or 30 million including those in its greater metropolitan area. It is prone to earthquakes and flooding and is rapidly sinking due to uncontrolled extraction of ground water. Congestion is also estimated to cost the economy USD 6.5 billion a year.