Free calling app ToTok now available in UAE’s Google Play store

ToTok – the free, secure app for calling and messaging – can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store and is expected to be back in the Apple Store soon, the company said in tweets on Friday.

“ToTok is already available in Google Play. We hope that ToTok will be back in the Apple Store in the coming days. Have fun using ToTok. Thanks again and a happy new year,” the company announced in responses to Twitter. users.

Earlier in the day, the company reiterated that the app is safe and will be back soon. The responses came after McAfee and Samsung Security Scan ToTok identified as malware.

“Some software has tagged ToTok as false-based malware. We ask them to correct the false detection. Try to download the latest version of ToTok from the Samsung Galaxy Store or our official website and the warning will be removed,” the tweet said.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times on December 29, ToTok co-founded Giacomo Ziani reiterated that such developments and allegations of espionage were a “conspiracy.”

“The irony is that our prosecutors have requested a technical analysis from a former NSA employee who concluded that ToTok” just does what it claims to do, and actually nothing more. No spyware, no back doors and no malware, “said Ziani.

He noted that the company had a productive dialogue with Google and will jointly address issues with Apple. The app will be back on Google from Friday.