Here are the top 10 best selling cars of 2019,Maruti leads in segment

2019, which has been a challenging year for Auto manufacturers and the countermeasures of the central government are still struggling to get the industry back on tracks. Kia Seltos, which hoped to revive its medium-size SUV segment with initial sales boom also dropped by the year-end. Here are the top 10 best selling cars of 2019.

1) Maruti Baleno: The premium hatch-back-Baleno, of the nation’s biggest car manufacturer Maruti, recorded the top place in the best selling cars of 2019. The sale plot of Baleno is steadily on the rise and 18,465 cars were sold out in Dec 2019. When compared to the sales of 2018 Dec this amounts to a 65.8 percent rise were 11,135 cars touched the road.

2) Maruti Alto: Maruti’s entry-level hatch-back Alto too managed to squeeze into the best selling cars of 2019.Though with the year-end by December, Alto’s sale declined and marked 15,489 units as sold. The sales of Alto declined 38.34 percent compared to the figures of December 2018 were 25,121 cars were sold.

3) Maruti Dzire: Maruti Dzire which was the number one bestseller in 2018 receded to third place in 2019. Dzire found its place behind Alto in 2019 sales.

4) Maruti Swift: Swift, the consistent best seller of Maruti also found its place in the 2019 bestsellers. But the sales figures for swift declined sharply in 2019 last quarter.19,314 Swift cars were sold in November 2019 and the sales dropped to 14749 in December 2019.

5) Maruti Brezza: Brezza has been leading the sub-compact SUV segment ever since its launch. Hyundai Venue had been a fitful competitor for Brezza and the sales had dropped significantly with its advent.13,658 cars have been sold in November which dropped to 12,033 in December.

6) Maruti Wagon R: Wagon R sales which nose-dived in early 2019 is slowly stabilizing.10,781 cars were sold in December 2019. The sales of this car were mere 2540 units in 2018 December.

7) Hyundai Venue: Hyundai Venue has been the best competitor for Maruti’s Brezza in the sub-compact SUV segment. Hyundai Venue which comes in Petrol and Diesel variants sold 9521 units in December 2019, while 9665 was the sales count in November.

8) Maruti S Presso: Maruti’s entry-level SUV Spresso sold 8,394 units in December 2019. The sales increased by 25 percent when compared to 2018 for Spresso

9) Hyundai i20: The sales of i20 have a setback with the tough rival Baleno of Maruti.7720 i20’s were sold till December 2019. A steep decline in sales of 28 percent is marked in comparison to December 2018 sales. Hyundai will launch its revamped i20 very soon.

10)Maruti Eeco: This multi-purpose vehicle used as a mini logistics carrier made it to the top 10 list of best cars of 2019. 7634 cars were sold by the end of December 2019. Eeco sold better the last year 2018 with 8,532 cars sold.