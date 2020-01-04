ISL: Atletico Kolkata beats Mumbai City FC

in football, Atletico Kolkata defeated Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League football by 2-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena,.For Atletico Kolkata Pronay Halder and Michael Soosairaj scored the goals.

Pronay Halder scored the first goal in the 29th minut of the game. Michael Soosairaj scored the second goal in the 43rd minute.

.@MumbaiCityFC came out all guns blazing in the 2nd half but just couldn't make their superiority count! #MCFCATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/zbhI6dUNQQ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 4, 2020

Atletico Kolkata is presently at the top place in the point table with 21 points from 11 matches. The team has won 6 matches and had held draw in 3 and lost in 2. FC Goa has the same number of points, but slipped into second place on goal difference. Mumbai City Fc is in the fourth position with 16 points in 11 games.