Man caught on camera while wrestling with snake : Watch Video

A drunk man in Rajasthan’s Dausa district was caught on camera wrestling with a snake. The absurd video shows a man in an inebriated condition holding and catching the snake for close to 30 minutes. As people became aware about the incident, they rushed in large numbers. Upon reaching the spot, they could not believe what they were seeing. However, no one dared to go near the man because of the fear of snake.

The man in the video has been identified as Prakash Mahavar. The incident took place in Gurakatla village in Dausa district of Rajasthan. Reports said that Prakash was drunk and that he stopped the snake whom he spotted close to him. Instead of running for cover upon spotting the snake, Prakash tried to pick the snake and continued with his antics.

Local police said that they know of a man who has been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur due to multiple snakebites.