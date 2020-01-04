Narendra Modi, Amit Shah trying to curtail Chief Minister’s power, accuses Congress leader

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are trying to curtail the power of Chief Minister of Karnataka. The Congress leader came with this allegation after CM B.S.Yediyurappa said that the union government had not given enough funds for flood relief in the state.

” I feel that the news reports, about the opposition to B.S.Yediyurappa to continue as the Chief Minister of Karnataka within the BJP’s state unit are true. narendra Modi and Amit Shah may be planning to check Yediyurappa’s progress by making him look weak”, said Siddaramaiah.

” The evidence for this conspiracy is the delay in releasing central government funds. The Centre delayed release of funds because its coffers were empty due to Narendra Modi government’s bad economic policies”, added he.