“Pak PM Imran Khan is an army puppet”,says BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan an “army puppet” in reference to Khan’s tweet on Friday in which he shared a video in an attempt to ‘expose’ the “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

However, the video tweeted by the Pakistan PM turned out to be seven years old and from Dhaka in Bangladesh, not India. Pakistan PM apparently realised his mistake and deleted the tweet later.

Captioning a video that showed people pelting stones outside the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir on Saturday said that stones were pelted at innocents and death threats were given to support forcible conversion of a girl.

“Stone pelting Death threats and stone pelting to innocent tourists to support forcible conversion of a girl! This is Pakistan and that is why #IndiaSupportsCAA Meanwhile, Pakistan army’s puppet is busy making a fool of himself by tweeting fake videos. #JagjitKaur #NankanaSahib,” Gautam Gambhir tweeted.