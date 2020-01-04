Police arrested 7 people including policemen for smuggling leopard hides

Chattisgarh police and forest official had arrested seven people including two policemen for smuggling leopard hides. The police has also recovered leopard hides from them.Four motorcycles, mobile phones and knives are also recovered from them. A case has been registered under Wildlife Protection Act.

The forest and police conducted the operation after getting a tipoff.The raid was conducted in the Karli village in Dantewada district on Friday. Dantewada is a Maoist affected area. Large parts of forests in the district are still unmanned.

Chhattisgarh: Seven people were arrested in possession of four leopard skins in Dantewada, today. pic.twitter.com/UcZeYYxxlr — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

Leopard hides and skin are in great demand in international market. Although the trade is illegal and banned in India, the smugglers catch leopard and kill them to get its skin and other parts.