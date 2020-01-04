Re-opening date of Jamia Millia Islamia University announced

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia University has announced the re-opening date of the university. The university was closed after violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the police action against it.

The university will re-open on January 6. The old-semester examinations will begin from january 9. The examinationa for under graduate courses will begin on January 16.

The university has been closed three weeks ago on December 15. The university has asked all students to visit the official websites of the university www.jmi.ac.in or www.jmicoe.in for updates.

On December 15, the police entered the university campus, after the protest turned violent. The cops detained around 100 students.