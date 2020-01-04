Shiv Sena leader Abdur Sattar resigns from Maharashtra government

ShivSena leader Abdul Sattar has reportedly resigned as Minister of State. His resignation is considered to be a major blow as the MVA government was set to announce its portfolio distribution today.

According to reports, Abdul Sattar has resigned as he did not get a post of a cabinet minister. Abdul Sattar had earlier revealed that he was given the promise of Cabinet post. He was upset as he did not get the cabinet posting. Abdul Sattar is considered close to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Moreover, as the Zila Parishad chairperson of Aurangabad elections draw closer for the post of vice-president, discussions have begun to ring in the political circles as he appears to be closer to the BJP.

Abdul Sattar had resigned as Congress MLA and joined the ShivSena. He had then won from the Sillod constituency. He hoped the post of Cabinet Minister. However, he was given the post of Minister of State by ShivSena. Paithan MLA Sandeep Bhumre was given the cabinet minister.