This 32-year-old actress is the new internet sensation : See Pics

Triya Das was born in 1987 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Triya initially did many odd jobs of a cleaner, clerk, and server.Moreover, Triya’s hobbies list includes shopping, styling, and fashion.She is a promising and hardworking actress.She is also looking forward and wins awards for the acting in the movies.Additionally, she is a big lover of Bengali sweets like Sandesh and Rasgulla.

Triya Das is one of the top beautiful actresses of the Bengali Movies. Apart from her acting career, she is very famous on Social Media because of her bold and hot look. People from all over the world love to watch her films and TV shows.