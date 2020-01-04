Trailer of ‘Dracula’ released: watch it

The final trailer of ‘Dracula’ has been released. The television series version of Dracula is been produced by the digital streaming platform Netflix and will presented by BBC.

The makers of the critically acclaimed series Sherlock are behind the new series. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are penning the series.

Actor Claes Bang‘ will portray the role of Dracula. Dracula, which will consist of three (presumably feature-length) episodes, premieres on Netflix on January 4, 2020.

The English novel Dracula was released on 1897. The novel was written by Irish writer Bram Stoker.Around 220 films has been made based on the novel.

Watch the trailer: