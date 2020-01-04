‘We’re 80%, you’re just 17%’: MLA ‘warns’ Muslims against anti-CAA protests

A video footage of Karnataka BJP MLA G Somasekhara Reddy’s speech has gone viral on social media.

At a programme supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Bellary district, MLA G Somasekhara Reddy said, “We are 80 per cent and you (CAA protestors) are just 17 per cent. Imagine what will happen to you if we turn against you.”

Somasekhara Reddy is the MLA from Bellary City constituency. He is the elder brother of mining scam-tainted G Janardhan Reddy.

Taking to twitter, Youth Congress leader Srivatsa said, “A most divisive speech inciting violence by BJP MLA Somashekhara Reddy. ‘We are 80%, you are just 15%. Beware. You should listen to us if you want to live in our country else we will send you to your country’. CM @BSYBJP sir, why are u not arresting him?”

Somashekhara Reddy faces allegations of illegal mining on forest lands. Besides, he is also accused of trying to bribe an Andhra Pradesh judge to get bail for his brother.

His brothers G Janardhana Reddy and G Karunakara Reddy had served as ministers in the BS Yeddyurappa government. But after 2011, the year BSY was forced to resign from the CM’s post, Reddy brothers along with BJP’s Dalit face B Sriramulu formed the BSR Congress party.