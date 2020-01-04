” Where is Rahul Gandhi’s Pakistan brand ambassador Sidhu? Why are the Tukde-Tukde gang and the opposition silent?” : Union minister on Nankana Sahib attack

Senior BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh has came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress party over the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. The union minister questioned the silence of Congress leaders and others who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the country.

”There was an attack on Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan and, here in India, protests are taking place against giving citizenship to those who have faced religious persecution in that country. Where is Rahul’s (Gandhi) Pakistan brand ambassador Sidhu? Why are the Tukde-Tukde gang and the opposition silent? Why should PM Modi not listen to the victims’? Shouldn’t they be denied citizenship?:, Giriraj Singh tweeted.

Earlier on Friday the Nankana Gurudwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak which is situated in pakistan has been attacked.