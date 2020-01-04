Will provide pension for anti-CAA protesters, says Opposition Leader

Samajwadi Party on Saturday promised that if the party came into power in Uttar Pradesh it will provide pension to all anti-CAA protesters. Ram Govind Chaudhary, the Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly has announced this.

” If our party comes to power at the Centre and in UP, the protesters will be given pension as they have struggled to save the Constitution and the democracy”, Ram Govind Chaudhary.

The statement of the SP leader has ignited controversy. BJP has responded that it was in the DNA of the SP to honour rioters and anti -social elements.