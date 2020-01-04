Woman tried to touch PM Modi’s feet at a public event,see what happened next : Watch Video

Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan shared a video Friday which shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the course of a felicitation event in Bengaluru, stopping a woman from bowing down and touch his feet. The Prime Minister, instead, is seen touching the woman’s feet in response.

Sharing the video, Harsh Vardhan tweeted, “Every mother, every daughter is respected and the video itself is enough to manifest that the Prime Minister practices what he preaches.”

PM Modi inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress at Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra Campus, University of Agricultural Sciences, in Bengaluru Friday. According to the varsity, the five-day event will also see the participation of Nobel laureates Stefan Hell from Max Planck Institut Germany and Ada E Yonath, an expert in structural biology from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. According to the organizers, around 15,000 people are expected to attend the event.