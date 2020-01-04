World’s number one terrorist Qasem Soleimani led terror attacks in India,says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump in an official statement on the killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani said the United States under his direction “executed” the “number one terrorist anywhere in the world”. Boasting about the US strike that killed Soleimani, Trump blamed him for carrying out attacks as far and New Delhi and London.

“Last night, at my direction, the United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the number-one terrorist anywhere in the world, Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said in a televised statement.

US Pentagon confirmed on Friday General Soleimani, the head of Iran’s paramilitary forces the IRGC (Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps)-Quds Force, was eliminated in a US airstrike at Baghdad international airport. The strike also killed Kataib Hezbollah, the leader of Iran-backed militia group Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.