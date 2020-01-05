Aaditya Thackeray’s presence at anti-CAA protest rally,Shivsena breaks silence

The doubtful participation of Shivsena leader and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackerayparticipation in the anti-CAA protests have led Shivsena’s communication wing to issue a statement on Saturday.

“There is no confirmation by Aaditya Thackeray to attend the event organized by CAA, NRC Virodhi Chhatra Parishad,” Shiv Sena’s communication wing tweeted.”For any of his (Aaditya Thackeray’s) schedules and event attendance, Shiv Sena’s official communication team should be contacted,” it said.

The statement comes after a picture of an invitation card claiming Aaditya Thackeray’s presence went viral on social media. Invitation card shows Aaditya Thackeray along with lyricist Javed Akhtar, activist Umar Khalid, Rama Naga, Rohit Pawar, and others as invitees at the event in Mumbai.