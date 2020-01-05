Aamir Khan’s health badly affected while filming Laal Singh Chadha

The official remake of Hollywood classic Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha is now on the making and Bollywood’s Mr.Perfectionist Aamir Khan will portray the epic role of Tom Hanks in the movie.

Aamir is on pain killers now as he needs to run 13 km for 10 days as part of the movie storyline, same of which can be seen in the cross country run in Forest Gump. The actor is currently shooting for the movie all over India for the same reason. Aamir Khan, who had previously gained 20 kilos to film portions of Laal Singh Chaddha had been jogging 10 to 13 kilometers each day to shoot for the remaining sequences.

As the unusual run demands high physical extortion Aamir is reportedly taking overdoses of pain killers to ease the pain in his legs. A source confirmed the same stating, “Aamir sir was shooting for a special sequence where he had to run across the country. The physical exertion was a lot due to the constant running, but we were on a fixed schedule. Aamir sir did not want to stop shooting since his bearded look had to be maintained throughout the sequence. So, he would consume painkillers and continue filming. This shooting schedule was on for around 10 days.”

Laal Singh Chadha is directed by Atul Kulkarni and is a joint venture of Viacom18 and Aamir Khan Productions. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on the 2020 year-end at Christmas.