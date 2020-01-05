Business Tycoon Anand Mahindra shares a picture of a ‘bizarre restaurant’

Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra is very active in social media. The busy business tycoon always shares sometimes funny and sometimes serious posts.

A recent post by Anand mahindra has won the internet. Anand Mahindra shared a menu of a vegetarian restaurant. The vegetarian restaurant is offering veg fish fry, veg chicken rice and even veg mutton dosa!

” An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg, Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind”, Anand Mahindra captioned the photo. The photo posted on January 5, Sunday has bagged around 4000 likes.