Case registered against Karnataka BJP MLA for fiery speech against anti-CAA protests

Karnataka BJP MLA, Somasekhara Reddy was charged for sedition for his speech against anti-CAA protests.A controversial speech made by him at Ballary, Karnataka was of a threatening tone and reminded the protestors what would happen if the members of the majority took to streets to counter the protests.

Somasekhara Reddy’s inciteful comment referred to a massive rally, jointly held by various party’s including Congress flooded the streets of Ballary. “If you do any nakra (drama). Then if 100 percent of people come, understand what will be your situation. Congress bevkoofs (idiots) are lying to you, believing them you are coming on streets. We are 80 percent, you are 17 percent if we react, what will be your situation. Be careful”, he warned.

Congress leader and former CM Sidharamaih responded, “Somashekar Reddy has spoken out what is BJPs mindset. His speech was directed against a particular community, he said adding the protests against CAA and National Register of Citizens was not limited to any religion.”Ballary police commissioner CK Baba said the case was registered based on the complaint by a local Congress committee member and investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile Sidharamaih urged people not to get instigated by any sort of provocations and to maintain peace.