Congress raising confusion amoung Muslims over Citizenship Act, says Karnataka CM Yadiyurappa

Blaming Congress, the main opposition party of BJP in Karnataka CM Yediyurappa claimed Congress creates confusion among Muslims on the new Citizenship Acts.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Yediyurappa is now leading a massive door-to-door campaign for gathering support reminiscing the election campaign.