It is shameful that UP police arrest people without evidence, says P. Chidambaram

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P.Chidambaram said that it is shameful that the Uttar Pradesh arrested social activist Sadaf jafar, S.R.Darapuri and Pavan Rao without any evidence against them. The senior Congress leader in a series of tweets has raised his criticism.

” Sadaf Jafar, S R Darapuri and Pavan Rao Ambedkar released on bail after police ADMITTED no evidence of their involvement in violence. Shocking admission”, Chidambaram tweeted.

If that were so, why did the police arrest them in the first place? And how did the Magistrate remand them to custody without looking at the evidence? The law says 'find evidence, then arrest'. The reality is 'first arrest, then search for evidence'. Shameful. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020

” And how did the Magistrate remand them to custody without looking at the evidence? The law says ‘find evidence, then arrest’. The reality is ‘first arrest, then search for evidence’. Shameful”, Chidambaram wrote in the micro blogging website.

Sadaf Jafar, S R Darapuri and Pavan Rao Ambedkar released on bail after police ADMITTED no evidence of their involvement in violence. Shocking admission. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 5, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested social activists Sadaf Jafar, S R Darapuri and Pavan Rao Ambedkar accusing that they were involved in the violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. But in the court the UP police has confessed that there is no evidence against them.