Oral Sex Tips: How to make semen taste better

Blowjobs are the most exciting and most funniest sexual activity.But many are worried about the taste of semen. Her it is the remedy.

Semen can taste sweet or salty, depending on a man’s body’s natural makeup. So it always makes sense to err on the side of caution and eat the right things to make it an enjoyable experience for her. Here’s how you can make your semen taste better.

Foods That Make Your Semen Taste Good

1.Add wheatgrass, lemon, peppermint and cinnamon in your diet.

2.Fruits like pineapple, cranberries, kiwi and plums also improve the taste of your semen.

3.Rich in vitamin C, celery can help flush out any salty flavour in your semen.

4. Your semen is mostly water, so if you are not drinking enough water throughout the day, your semen is likely to taste bad.

Foods That Make Your Semen Taste Bad

1.Smoking can make your semen taste like a stale cigarette.

2. Avoid red meat as it can make your semen taste extra salty.

3. Dairy products can make your semen taste horrible.

4.Alcohol can make your semen taste really bitter.

5. Fibrous foods like cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower can make intensify the taste of your semen.

6. Most junk foods contain chemicals and preservatives that make your semen taste bad. Eat Tomatoes to Improve