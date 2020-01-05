Police arrest a man for kidnapping, raping two-year-old girl

The Gujarat police has arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 2 and half year old girl. The girl was reported missing from her house from December 28.

As per police the accused who works as a security guards lives near the house of the girl. On December 28 he noticed the girl playing alone and then he lured the girl and took her to deserted spot and raped her. The girl was recovered on the next day by a passerby who noticed the injured girl.

The Ahmedabad police arrested him after the examining the CCTV footages. From the CCTV footages the police identified the accused taking the girl in his motorbike.