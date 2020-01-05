Road in Abu Dhabi will closed for five months: Details inside

A major road in Abu Dhabi will be closed for next five months. This was announced by Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement issued on social media the ITc informed that Ghayathi-Al Ruwais Road E15( Ghayathi) will be closed from January 1 to May 30, 2020. The road will be closed in both directions. The ITc urged all drivers to take alternate routes and to obey traffic rules.