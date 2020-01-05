Sara Ali Khan’s shares stunning bikini pictures: See pics

Emerging Bollywood actress and the daughter of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife actress Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan si enjoying her quality time with her mom and brother Ibrahim Khan in Maldives.

Sara Ali Khan had shared a bunch of pictures of herself with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan chilling in the pool. The brother-sister duo is holidaying in the Maldives and the Simmba actress is making most of her time away.

Now the actress has shared some stunning bikini pictures of herself. The photos were taken by her mother Amrita Singh. “Samundar me naha ke… credit: Amrita Singh @luxnorthmale @ncstravels”, Sara captioned the photo.