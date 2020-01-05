“The lack of basic humanity in union government’s actions is shameful”: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks to medical treatment to Chandrasekhar Azad

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has on Sunday asked to provide medical treatment of Chandrasekhar Azad, the leader of Bhim Army. The Congress leader accused that there is no ground to keep Azad in jail. The Congress leader raised her criticism on micro blogging website, Twitter.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment. ..if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately”, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

..if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately. 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020

Earlier a doctor Harjit Singh Bhatti has claimed that Chandrasekhar Azad is suffering from a serious disease and there is chance to cardiac arrest if not provided with good treatment. He also claimed that he has informed the issue to Delhi police and they declined to give him treatment.

#Thread

I am writing this as a physician of @BhimArmyChief Chandrashekar Bhai. He is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ReO6Pmphfi — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) January 3, 2020

Bhatti claimed that Azad is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years. If not done then his blood might get thicker which may results into sudden cardiac arrest or stroke.

This is inhuman and clear violation of human rights. Everyone have right to access medical care. I request @DelhiPolice & @AmitShah to bring him to AIIMS, get him admitted and let him get his treatment otherwise you will be responsible for any untoward incident. (3/n) — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) January 3, 2020

Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad was arrested from Delhi for leading a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act.