DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“The lack of basic humanity in union government’s actions is shameful”: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asks to medical treatment to Chandrasekhar Azad

Jan 5, 2020, 08:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has on Sunday asked to provide medical treatment of Chandrasekhar Azad, the leader of Bhim Army. The Congress leader accused that there is no ground to keep Azad in jail. The Congress leader raised her criticism on micro blogging website, Twitter.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment. ..if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately”, tweeted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Earlier a doctor Harjit Singh Bhatti has claimed that Chandrasekhar Azad is suffering from a serious disease and there is chance to cardiac arrest if not provided with good treatment. He also claimed that he has informed the issue to Delhi police and they declined to give him treatment.

Bhatti claimed that Azad is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years. If not done then his blood might get thicker which may results into sudden cardiac arrest or stroke.

Bhim Army leader Chandrasekhar Azad was arrested from Delhi for leading a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close