Unidentified men wearing masks attacked students, teachers in JNU: Videos

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru university (JNU), with students union president Aishe Ghosh hit over the eye with an iron rod. Many students including girls and teachers were attacked with wooden and metal rods by several masked goons.

Aishe Ghosh was admitted in AIIMS. Aishe Ghosh accused that ABVP-the students wing of BJP- is behind the attack. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra also suffered injury.

15 students have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. 2 remain in a critical stage. Most of them have sustained injuries on their head.

Very disturbing visuals, Masked men attacking girl students in Jawaharlal Nehru University. @DelhiPolice – Where are you ? Are you sleeping ? Get to JNU ASAP.#SOSJNU pic.twitter.com/Bs1VZDQeZm — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) January 5, 2020

Hostel rooms and lobbies were vandalised and several vehicles standing on roads were damaged by unidentified goons.

At JNU main gate. ABVP/RSS Goons gathered in large numbers. Generally this road is well lit but lights are off today, why ? Seems like all was pre-planned by the government. #AkhilBhartiyaViolenceParishad#SOSJNU

pic.twitter.com/1TrH62k1wS — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) January 5, 2020

Earlier ABVP accused that left inclined students vandalised a hostel and many students were injured in the attack by the left wing students.