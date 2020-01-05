“We have rejected wrong theory of Jinnah, we are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so”: Asaduddin Owaisi

Lok Sabha MP and leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi came criticizing Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over a fake video posted ‘Muslim pogrom’ in India. While addressing a gathering against Citizenship Amendment Act in Hyderabad Owaisi asked Imran Khan to worry about his own country.

“Pakistan’s Prime Minister posted video from Bangladesh falsely claiming it to be from India. Mr Khan [Imran Khan], you worry about your own country. We have rejected wrong theory of Jinnah, we are proud Indian Muslims and will remain so”, said Owaisi.

Meanwhile Owaisi criticized the Uttar PRadesh government over seizing the assets of people participated in the anti-CAA protests.

Earlier Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared a video on Twitter claiming that police brutally attack Muslims. But the video clip turned out to be a seven-year-old clip from Bangladesh.