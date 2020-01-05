You will be fined Dh.20,000 for these offences in UAE: Details inside

The Department of Economic Development (DED) in UAE has issued an advisory regarding fines imposed on various offences.

As per the new advisory conducting a raffle draw without a DED representative will be fined by Dh.10,000. Manipulating or falsifying prizes in the raffle draw is punishable by a fine of Dh. 15,000.

You will get a fine of Dh.10,000 for practising economic business in the establishment while being closed. Practising a business activity in an establishment closed by DED will be fined by Dh.10,000.

You will get a fine of Dh.10,000 for obstructing the work of DED employee. Alos manufacturing, displaying and promoting products violating DED legislations will be punished by a fine of Dh.15,000.

Submitting false information to DED is punishable by a fine of Dh.20,000. Placing, exploiting logos of Dubai Shopping Festival or Dubai Summer Surprise without permission is fineable by Dh.20,000.