‘ Cows seem to receive more protection than students’: Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna on attack against JNU students

Jan 6, 2020, 09:07 pm IST
Former Bollywood actress and wife of national award winning actor Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna  has come forward criticizing the attack against students of JNU.   Twinkle Khanna took her social media handle to express her solidarity with the students of JNU.

“India, where cows seem to receive more protection than students, is also a country that now refuses to be cowed down. You can’t oppress people with violence-there will be more protests, more strikes, more people on the street. This headline says it all”,  Twinkle Khanna tweeted.

Although Akshay Kumar is considered to be a supporter of Modi, his wife has many times raised her criticism against union government and BJP.

 

