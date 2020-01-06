After JNU attack, protest errupts at Aligarh Muslim University

After the Sunday night violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which saw several students and teachers being injured, protests were held in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in support of their fellow students. A spokesperson of protesting students said that the march was held in the night to express solidarity with the JNU students, who were attacked by masked miscreants armed with rods and sticks.

In a statement, the AMU Teachers’ Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence.

AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the “unprecedented situation arising from Sunday’s assault on JNU students and teachers”. Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulahari said police had been deployed at sensitive points all around the campus as a precautionary measure. Till midnight, the protests have been peaceful, the officer said.