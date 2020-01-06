Commodity Market: Gold, silver price rise

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has appreciated. As per the market experts the price of gold and silver surged because of the weak opening of Indian rupee and rising tension in the Gulf region.

The price of yellow metal has rose to a record high of Rs.41,000 per 10 gram in Indian market. The price of gold has surged by Rs.857.

In the international market spot gold is trading at a higher price of $.1,578.40 per ounce. The price of gold has rose by 1.67% in the global market. Gold price has also rose by 1.8% to reach at $.1579.72. The US gold futures has gained 1.8% to reach at $.1580.30.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange Gold Future for February month was trading at Rs.40,969 per 10 gram. Gold Future for April month is surged by Rs.874 or 2.17% to reach at Rs.41,170 per 10 gram.