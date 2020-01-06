“ Congress, communists, AAP and some elements want to create an environment of violence in universities across the country”: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has condemned the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The union minister accused that Congress, Left, Aam Aadmi party (AAP) and some other elements wants to create an environment of violence across the universities in the country.

“We condemn the violence in JNU. Congress, communists, AAP and some elements want to create an environment of violence in universities across the country…This needs to be investigated”, said Prakash Javadekar.

Masked goons entered the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and thrashed students and professors on Sunday night. The attackers, armed with sticks and sledgehammer, also damaged university property.