Delhi Assembly election dates are out

The Election Commission of India has declared the sated of Delhi elections. It will be held in a single phase on February 8. The results will be declared later on February 11. The term of 70 member house ends on February 22,2020. The model code of conduct comes into effect immediately.

The 2014 assembly elections saw a massive victory by Aam Admi Party. With that being said, 2020’s election will be a face off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Total electors in NCT of Delhi are 1,46,92,136. Polling to be held at 13,750 booths,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.