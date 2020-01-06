Did Twitter get it Wrong? Barkha Dutt’s Breaks Twitter Rules But Someone Else Pays the Price. Check this Out

Twitter has had a tough time in recent times, not knowing how to regulate the deluge of political venom being spewed on the microblogging platform. The social media platform has got itself into controversies a few times, apparently for suspending the ‘wrong’ Twitter accounts. The latest incident involving Left-leaning news anchor Barkha Dutt might be added to the same list.

Barkha Dutt had shared a conversation from a Whatsapp group called ‘Unity Against Left’, which according to her, reveals a plot against JNU. The name of the group and the nature of the message send a default message to the readers that somehow it is linked to ABVP. “People in support of JNU are coming to the main gate. Waha Kuch Karna hai?” asks the message.

While sharing the message, Barkha had edited out the group but did not blur the number or the name of the person- which is a violation against Twitter Privacy rules on sharing secret information.

This message is from a WhatsApp group called ‘Unity Against Left’ – I’ve edited out the group because of privacy laws on showing numbers, but the operative message retained : “main gate par kuch karna hai” against those who “support JNU”, she wrote on Twitter.

This message is from a WhatsApp group called 'Unity Against Left' – I've edited out the group because of privacy laws on showing numbers, but the operative message retained : "main gate par kuch karna hai" against those who "support JNU" #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/asXyRlfrsK — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) January 5, 2020

Twitter’s algorithm had apparently failed to pick up on the violation by Barkha, but promptly picked up a pro rightwing account TheAngryLord which tried to expose Barkha. TheAngryLord account was suspended by Twitter for posting private information, while all he did was to quote Barkha’s tweet.

Twitter, in the past, had faced allegations of being pro-Left. With instances like this, reputation is only enhanced.