Five Pakistan nationals held with heroin worth Rs 175 crore

In a joint operation with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat Police nabbed five Pakistan nationals on Monday with heroin worth Rs 175 crore from mid-sea in the Kutch coast in Gujarat.

According to initial reports, the joint operation was conducted after receiving specific inputs about heroin smuggling by some Pakistani nationals.

During the operation, the officials confiscated nearly 35 packets containing the banned drug from the boat on which the five Pakistani nationals were travelling.